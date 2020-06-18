Akshay Kumar And Ekta Kapoor To Collaborate For A New Project? Read Details

Akshay Kumar is currently gearing up for his upcoming film Bell Bottom whose first look was recently unveiled by the actor. According to media reports, the actor will soon collaborate with TV Czarina and producer Ekta Kapoor for his next project after Bell Bottom. A source close to the actor revealed this development to a daily.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Akshay Kumar's Video On Mental Health Awareness Goes Viral

Ekta Kapoor to collaborate with Akshay Kumar?

Talking about this, the source said that currently, Akshay Kumar has his some interesting line of films namely Bell Bottom, Atrangi Re, and Prithviraj. The source added that the actor is still keen on signing on new projects which are piquing his interest. This is primarily because even though the actor has some films in his kitty, he has got some considerable amount of time currently to contemplate on new projects. The source further added that producer Ekta Kapoor is keen on working with Akshay for her next film.

Also Read: Ekta Kapoor Shares A Throwback Video Where Sushant Expresses His Respect For Her

Akshay Kumar has given a heads-up to the film?

According to the source, there is nothing yet concrete formulated about the project. Even though Akshay Kumar has given a nod to Ekta Kapoor for the film, they are yet to have a detailed discussion on the script and the concept. The makers of the film will reportedly announce the development once the project is discussed in detail with the Kesari actor. Till then, the project is in the final stage.

Also Read: Ekta Kapoor On Being Sued For Not Casting Sushant Singh Rajput: 'I Launched Him

Talking about the film Bell Bottom, Akshay Kumar will be reportedly seen in a retro avatar in the movie which is touted to be a slick period drama. The film will be directed by Ranjit Tiwari and will be bankrolled by Jacky Bhagnani along with Vashu Bhagnani. The film is all set to release on January 22, 2021. The movie will also reportedly be starring actor Vaani Kapoor alongside the actor.

Apart from that, Akshay Kumar will also be seen in the historical drama Prithviraj. The movie will also be starring Manushi Chillar and will mark her debut in the industry. The actor will be seen in the movie Atrangi Re opposite Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.