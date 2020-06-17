Ekta Kapoor On Being Sued For Not Casting Sushant Singh Rajput: 'I Launched Him'

Producer Ekta Kapoor recently took to her Instagram and shared her grievance over getting sued for not casting Sushant Singh Rajput. The news of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's unforeseen demise sent a shockwave down the country and also triggered a conversation around how outsiders are treated in Bollywood. A case has now been filed against a number of influential people of the Hindi film industry, including Ekta Kapoor. Advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha has reportedly filed a case against eight members of Bollywood like Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and others.

Ekta Kapoor expresses her grievance

Ekta Kapoor took to her Instagram and shared a news piece which reported that the producer has been sued for not casting Sushant Singh Rajput in her films. The producer shared the piece and wrote that she was the one to launch him in the entertainment industry. Ekta Kapoor had produced Sushant Singh Rajput's debut show as a lead Pavitra Rishta which started airing from 2009.

In addition to this, Ekta Kapoor also wrote that she is beyond upset over how convoluted theories can be. In conclusion, the producer wrote that she wishes to mourn the passing of Sushant Singh Rajput with her friends and family and that the truth shall prevail. Check out her post below.

A number of people from the industry came in support of Ekta Kapoor as they commented on her post. While some wrote that the case is really wrong, others wrote that Ekta has helped a countless number of careers and lives. Check out their reactions below.

The case against major Bollywood personalities has been filed under the following sections -

Section 306 - Abetment of suicide

Section 109 - Punishment of abetment if the act abetted is committed in consequence and where no express provision is made for the punishment

Section 504 - Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace

Section 506 - Punishment for criminal intimidation

The advocate who filed the case also gave an interview to a news portal and stated that he has alleged Sushant Singh Rajput was removed from around seven films. On the other hand, he has also alleged that some of his films were not released. According to the advocate, these were the reasons which forced Sushant Singh Rajput to take the extreme step.

