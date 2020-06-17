Ekta Kapoor Shares A Throwback Video Where Sushant Expresses His Respect For Her

The Hindi film industry has lost one of the best actors, Sushant Singh Rajput, on June 14, 2020, at his Bandra residence. It was reported that Sushant Singh Rajput was undergoing treatment for depression since the last few months. Many celebs have taken to social media to mourn the death of Sushant. They have been posting the good memories that they shared with the star. One such celeb was Ekta Kapoor who gave Sushant his big break. Take a look at her post here.

Ekta Kapoor shares a video of Sushant Singh Rajput

Ekta Kapoor took to her Instagram story and story shared a clip which shows Sushant talking about her. In the video, Sushant is seen talking about how, apart from his family, he would only listen to Ekta Kapoor. He is also seen expressing that she has been very instrumental in making him the hero he is. He then says "Ekta ma’am hukum karengi... hum follow karenge!". Take a look at the video from the story here.

Apart from this, Ekta Kapoor also took to her Instagram and shared a news piece in which it was reported that Ekta Kapoor has been sued as she did not cast Sushant Singh Rajput in her films. The Naagin producer shared the piece and expressed that she was the one who launched Sushant. She produced Sushant Singh Rajput's debut show as a lead which aired in 2009 titled Pavitra Rishta.

Ekta Kapoor also mentioned how she is beyond upset at how convoluted these theories can be. She then mourned the death of the actor and requested fans to let Sushant's family and friends mourn in peace. She also added that the truth shall prevail.

