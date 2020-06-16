Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Akshay Kumar's Video On Mental Health Awareness Goes Viral

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise has saddened and baffled many. The 34-year-old star reportedly committed suicide and was found hanging from the ceiling at his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai. In the midst of all the condolences for the late actor, a video featuring Akshay Kumar where he talks about the importance of mental health awareness has resurfaced on the internet. Read to know more.

Akshay Kumar’s video on mental health resurfaces after Sushant’s demise

Akshay Kumar’s video in which he is talking about mental health is originally from 2017. He made the video before receiving the National Award for Best Actor for his performance in Rustom. In the video, the actor recalled an incident from his childhood. He mentioned that he got poor marks and was afraid of his father, but his father did not lash out on him and instead asked him about what he wants to do and said that they would support him.

Akshay Kumar stated that he is telling his life story because he read in a newspaper that an IIT student committed suicide because of stress from studies. He also read that a management student jumped from a five-star hotel in Mumbai because he failed in exams.

The actor added, “I read that every year almost 8 lakh people around the world kill themselves out of which 2.5 lakhs cases are from India. Most of them are youngsters who commit suicide under the pressure of studies or their failed relationship. Why…is your life cheaper than a mark sheet? No. What are you studying? It is better to go on the border and put your life for the country instead. No matter how big is the stress, for once imagine the state of your parents when they would get to know about your suicide. You might not be able to think about how they would feel. I agree that your stress is big, but do not take your life for granted. Do not leave by giving the biggest sadness to the person who gave you birth".

Akshay Kumar also urged parents to take mental health seriously. He said, “where is the time when you used to sit with your children at the dinner table and have a conversation, ask them about everything? Today, how will your child address their stress to you when you yourself are too busy gazing on your phone? Your child is searching for friends on Facebook. Why is it that you call for a doctor immediately if your kid gets hurt physically? But if they had stress in their mind, you just give one lecture and say “think positive”. Taking help from a doctor or a consular for mental health is as important as it is for any other pain. There is no shame in it. No matter how much I talk about it, it is you who have to think that your life is the most precious thing. If you have any stress that talking it out is great, do not keep it inside of you. Talk to either friends or family. I need a promise that whatever the tension is you will search for a solution, there is always a solution and suicide is absolutely not it”.

Like there's no lock made without a key,no problem comes without solutions. Watch & do think,sharing with u'll some thoughts, #DirectDilSe pic.twitter.com/dUcPl4zeXB — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 3, 2017

Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless...I remember watching #SushantSinghRajput in Chhichhore and telling my friend Sajid, its producer how much I’d enjoyed the film and wish I’d been a part of it. Such a talented actor...may God give strength to his family 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 14, 2020

Akshay Kumar paid his tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput on Twitter. According to Mumbai Police, Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide. The provisional post-mortem report has been submitted by doctors at Bandra Police Station. A team of three doctors has conducted the autopsy of the late actor. Abhishek Trimukhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) told news agency ANI that the provisional cause of death is asphyxia due to hanging.

