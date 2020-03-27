Akshay Kumar Loves Bonding With His Daughter Nitara And Their Adorable Pics Are Proof

Akshay Kumar is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood. He has starred in several films such as Hera Pheri, Baby, Padman, Rowdy Rathore, Good Newwz and many more. He has also received many accolades for his acting in several films. Akshay Kumar is known to have a busy schedule as he always has back-to-back films in his kitty.

However, even though he has such a busy schedule the actor always manages to spend time with his family. He is known to be a family man as he is a loving husband to Twinkle Khanna and a doting father to two adorable children. In several interviews, Akshay Kumar opened up about how he loves spending time with his family. Akshay Kumar has also been very open about supporting his kids in what they do.

As per reports, Akshay Kumar loves spending time with his younger daughter. He often goes on to call her ‘daddy’s princess.’ Akshay Kumar often takes to Instagram to share some adorable moments with his darling daughter. One can often see his daughter exercising with her father, helping him shave his beard or flying a kite. Here are a few adorable father-daughter moments of Akshay Kumar and his daughter, Nitara Kumar.

