Akshay Kumar's 'Padman' Was His First Film With R Balki | Check Out Some More Facts

Akshay Kumar is considered as one of the most influential actors of his generation. Akshay is known for his versatility and is currently waiting for the release of his upcoming film Sooryavanshi. He has delivered many films like Padman and Toilet which revolve around social and global issues.

The film Padman featured Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in the lead roles and it recently completed two years. Take a look at some lesser-known facts and trivia of the film Padman which was a commercial hit at the box-office.

Trivia about Akshay Kumar's movie 'Padman'

Based on Twinkle Khanna’s book

Creating a movie around social issues has always had its challenges. But as Padman completes 2 years, its been a truly humbling experience for me to play the part of Pari. pic.twitter.com/XrsIJz9cOt — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) February 9, 2020

The movie is based on a book Twinkle Khanna wrote with the title ‘The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad’. The book was inspired by a real-life story of a social activist from Tamil Nadu named Arunachalam Muruganantham, who invented sanitary napkin machines. She came across the inspiring story in a column that inspired her to write a book which finally came out in the form of a movie to spread the message even far and wide.

Special appearance by Amitabh Bachchan

The film which already features some faces like Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte, also has megastar Amitabh Bachchan in a cameo appearance. During the shooting of the film, pictures of Akshay and Big B had surfaced on the internet and gathered mass attention. In one of the pictures, the veteran actor can be seen hugging Akshay.

Akshay Kumar’s first collaboration with R Balki

Akshay has worked with many filmmakers in his long acting career. However, Padman was his first collaboration with filmmaker R Balki which added a new tick in his bucket list. Director Balki is known particularly for his innovative films, like Paa, Cheeni Kum, among others.

