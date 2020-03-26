Priyanka Chopra's Best Songs With Shahid Kapoor And Akshay Kumar To Groove To; Watch

Almost all of Priyanka Chopra’s fans have traced her eventful journey from Bollywood to Hollywood. The actor then married American singer Nick Jonas in 2018. Priyanka Chopra has allegedly dated a few Bollywood celebrities in the past. Although the actor’s relationships were not confirmed by herself ever, she was seen in a few movies with her rumoured boyfriends. Here are some songs from Priyanka Chopra’s movies, with her rumoured boyfriends including Shahid Kapoor and Akshay Kumar.

Priyanka Chopra’s best songs with her rumoured link-ups

Harman Baweja

Harman Baweja and Priyanka Chopra were said to be in a rumoured relationship while shooting for the film Love Story 2050. Son of producer Harry Baweja, Harman Baweja made his debut with the film Love Story 2050. After their movie Love Story 2050, the actors were seen together in the movie What’s your Rashee? Here are some popular songs of Harman Baweja and Priyanka Chopra from their films.

Love Story 2050

Sach Kehna

Lover Boy

Milo Na Milo

What’s your Rashee?

Jao Na

What’s your Rashee?

Su Chhe

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra reportedly grew fond of each other while shooting for the films Kaminey and Teri Meri Kahaani. They were said to be dating for several years before they split. The duo also made an appearance on Koffee With Karan, as a couple, and Shahid Kapoor confirmed this on the latest episode where he was seen with his wife Mira Kapoor. Here are some of Shahid Kapoor's popular songs with Priyanka Chopra.

Teri Meri Kahaani

Allah Jaane

That’s All I really I wanna Do

Mukhtasar

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra have done five films together with Aitraaz and Andaaz being the hit ones. Their on-screen chemistry was loved by their fans but it was rumouredly reported that the actors were close off-screen too. Akshay Kumar was already married then and after his marriage began to crack, the actor vowed not to work with Priyanka Chopra again.

Yeh Dil Tumpe Aa Gaya

Aayega Maza Ab Barsaat Ka

