Akshay Kumar And Priyadarshan To Team Up Again; Director Elated To Start Work In 2021

Director Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar are all set to team up again for an upcoming comedy film after almost a decade. Reportedly, Akshay recently gave a nod to Priyadarshan's next project and is expected to be the producer instead of starring in the film. In an interaction with Mid-day, Priyadarshan recently revealed how elated he is about working with the actor after a decade. He also stated that the film will go on floors in July or August next year.

Director Priyadarshan and actor Akshay Kumar have together created some of Bollywood’s best comedy films. In a recent interaction with the news daily Mid-day, Priyadarshan revealed details about his upcoming film which will have Akshay in the production team. He said that all these years, he had been afraid about having the right project to approach the actor. Khiladi Kumar always had his doors open for him but the filmmaker never approached him until now, he revealed further.

Speaking about the close rapport between the two artists, Priyadarshan said that Akki is still the same person who is constantly in search of good content. The director also revealed how he had a few bitter experiences while reaching out to certain stars in the film industry. He was of the stern stance that after doing so many films, he did not want to beg stars to work with him. He would rather work with people who like to team up with him to create good work.

Speaking about the development of the film so far, Priyadarshan said that Akshay recently approved the final draft of the film. He shed some light on the shooting schedule fixed so far. The team was supposed to start working on the film by December which is highly unlikely now, owing to the ongoing pandemic. Priyadarshan assured that the work on this comedy film will start in July or August next month.

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan have worked on numerous comedy films, most of which worked extremely well with the audience. They have created classics like Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Hera Pheri which falls in the list of best Bollywood comedies. The duo’s last film together was the 2010 comedy, Khatta Meetha which received average reviews from the fans.

