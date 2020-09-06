Which Akshay Kumar Film Was Loved More By Fans? 'Hera Pheri' Vs 'Phir Hera Pheri'

Akshay Kumar entered the Hindi film industry as an action star and was famously known as ‘Khiladi’ in Bollywood since then. But after he ventured into the comedy genre in the year 2000, he has gone on to become one of the top actors with a well-appreciated comic timing.

His humorous acting in the films Hera Pheri and Phir Hera Pheri received massive praise from the audience and critics. Read on to find out which film was loved by the masses more -- Hera Pheri or Phir Hera Pheri.

'Hera Pheri' vs 'Phir Hera Pheri'

Hera Pheri (2000)

Hera Pheri was directed by Priyadarshan. The plot of the comedy film revolved around three men (Akshay Kumar, Suneil Shetty and Paresh Rawal) who require money and fall into a severe line of troubles. The film was a massive hit and is still considered to be among the best Akshay Kumar movies in the year 2000. All the three characters in the movie and their classic dialogues is what made Hera Pheri a super hit.

Akshay Kumar’s character Raju, who is shown as a greedy man who looks for shortcuts to earn money, has the best dialogues. The actor indeed did justice to the character by delivering hilarious dialogues in his own signature style. Apart from this, this film marked Akshay’s first comedy film, and it was also the turning point in his acting career. The movie did not open well upon its release, but later picked up and became a box office success hit. The film earned Rs. 17,25,00,000 in India.

Phir Hera Pheri (2006)

The first film Hera Pheri came with a sequel with the release of Phir Hera Pheri in the year 2006. The plot of the film remained the same as Baburao (Paresh Rawal), Raju (Akshay Kumar) and Shyam (Suniel Shetty) venture out again with a new plan to earn more money. However, the central plot was inspired by Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels, while the story of the circus was taken from Charlie Chaplin’s hit film The Circus.

Critics praised the film for its humour, lead actors' performances, and overall tone. The movie, like its prequel, is also hailed as a cult classic comedy film, by fans and critics. The film became a massive success at the box-office, earning around Rs 69 crores on a budget of Rs 18 crores.

