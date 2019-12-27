A Look At Akshay Kumar And Twinkle Khanna's Love-filled Journey Over The Years

Akshay Kumar is among the most successful actors in Bollywood. He believes in performing his stunts by himself. Apart from Bollywood, where he is already among the elite actors, Akshay is also a dedicated husband and a loving father. Akshay’s better half, Twinkle Khanna, is also an actor known for her beauty. She is also a talented blogger and designer. Let’s look at the couple’s love-filled journey.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's Journey

Akshay made his debut in the industry with a minor role in Mahesh Bhatt’s film, Aaj in 1987. In the 1990s, he made a series of Khiladi movies and became known as the Khiladi of Bollywood. Twinkle, on the other hand, debuted in 1995 with Bobby Deol, with a Rajkumar Santoshi directed movie, Barsaat, which turned out to be a moderate hit.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor Does Not Understand Punjabi But Pretends To, Says Akshay Kumar

The two first met during a shoot for a magazine in Mumbai. This is where Akshay developed an instant crush on Twinkle. In one of his interviews with Filmfare, the actor confessed it and said he met Twinkle for the first time during a photo session with Jayesh Seth for Filmfare and he still has that photograph. However, it was actually during the shooting of their film, International Khiladi, when the two fell for each other.

Also read: 'Good Newwz' BTS:Kareena Will Produce Film With Akshay Kumar,Taimur As Leads In The Future

Akshay, in an interview, revealed that Twinkle was very confident of the movie she was then working on, Mela. She was certain that it would do well and told him that in case the movie failed, she would marry him. Later, they got married on January 7, 2001, in Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s residence, amidst a gathering of just 50 people. Now, the couple has two children, Aarav and Nitara. Their love, warmth, and support for each other have kept their bond tight. Akshay, over the years, has delivered several commercially successful movies and is among the elite actors in Bollywood.

Also read: Akshay Kumar Best Comedy Scenes From The Movie Patiala House

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.