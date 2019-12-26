Akshay Kumar Best Comedy Scenes From The Movie Patiala House

Akshay Kumar entered Bollywood as an action star and became quickly known as 'Khiladi' in the Hindi film industry. His avatar as Khiladi was due to him being recognised as a man who did his own stunts and was proficient in the skill of martial arts. He rose to the top in the Hindi film industry and then ventured into various genres as a proficient actor. With well-appreciated acting skills and action skills, his Khiladi movies have garnered a lot of appreciation. Later, he ventured into the comedy genre in 2000, and he is currently raised to be one of the top comedy actors in Bollywood. With a well-appreciated comic timing, he has made us laugh for almost two decades now. He will be next seen in Good Newwz, which is also a comedy-drama movie. Here are few of his comedy moments from Patiala House you should watch before seeing Good Newwz.

Akshay Kumar best scenes in the movie Patiala House

In this scene, we see Akshay Kumar interacting with Anushka Sharma. While Akshay does not say much, his silence makes the viewer laugh. He is breaking Anushka with silence, making the scene, all in all, fun to watch.

In this scene, we can see all the members of the house coming to Rishi Kapoor, who plays the head of the family. It all happens because Akshay Kumar fulfils his dream and gives everyone a chance to do so. Although he is not directly in the scene, this was the moment which made the funny more funny. He was heavily involved in the buildup of the comedy.

In a scene from the film, we can see Akshay Kumar playing cricket. This is happening while everyone in the house is trying to defend his secret from Rishi Kapoor in the movie. Many funny instances happen during this scene in the movie, making the movie more fun to watch.

