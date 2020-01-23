The Debate
Bhumi Pednekar Starrer 'Durgavati' Goes On Floors, Announces Akshay Kumar

Bollywood News

Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to share the news of the beginning of shooting schedule of Durgavati. Read more details about the thriller film starring Bhumi.

Written By Shrishaila Bhandary | Mumbai | Updated On:
akshay kumar

Akshay Kumar announced the official beginning of shoot for the actor’s next project as a presenter, Durgavati. According to Akshay Kumar’s earlier tweet regarding the casting of the film, it will also star Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role. The scary thriller film will go on the floor from today that is January 23rd, 2020. The release date of the film is, however, not known.

Akshay Kumar shared the following picture on his Twitter feed today:

Also Read | Akshay Kumar's Video Of Wheeling His Mom To A Casino Gets Hilarious Twitter Reactions

In the picture shared by Akshay Kumar, is the star and main lead of the film, Bhumi Pednekar. She is seen offering prayers inside a temple. The actor is wearing Indian attire and can be seen immersed in the ritual. Earlier on November 29th, 2019, Akshay Kumar had introduced Bhumi Pednekar in a dramatic picture. There were several presenters holding their own placards and Bhumi Pednekar was in the centre, she was holding the placard with text HERO on it. According to the tweet, the film will be directed by Ashok G. The film is presented by Cape fo Good Films and industry man Bhushan Kumar. The project is produced by Vikram Malhotra, the founder of Abundantia Entertainment.

Here is what Akshay Kumar shared in November:

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar Starrer 'Durgavati' Will Also Feature Mahie Gill In A Pivotal Role

Reportedly, actor Mahie Gill has also been roped in the film to play the pivotal role of a cop who is working on a case involving Bhumi Pednekar's character. According to reports, Mahie agreed to be a part of the film earlier this month and has also begun her preliminary prep. Reportedly, she also had several meetings with G Ashok to discuss the look. Durgavati is the official Hindi adaptation of Anushka Shetty-starrer 2018 Telugu horror film Bhaagamathie. 

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar Says She Feels Both Pressured And Excited About Durgavati

Also Read | Feel Both Pressured And Excited About 'Durgavati': Bhumi Pednekar

 

 

Published:
