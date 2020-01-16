Bhumi Pednekar Says She Feels Both Pressured And Excited About Durgavati

Bhumi Pednekar has always been an actor who has played diversified roles and has been appreciated for it. She is known for the roles she undertakes and her performances while in character. Lately, it was announced that the actor will be seen in Durgavati which is expected to be a horror film.

The actor mentioned to a news portal that she feels the pressure as this is a whole new genre for her, but she is still excited about it. The film Durgavati is the official Hindi remake of the Telugu horror film Bhaagamathie. The Telegu movie featured the Baahubali star Anushka Shetty in the lead role.

The story revolves around a woman who was interrogated and imprisoned in a haunted house for a corruption case. The actor mentioned to the same news portal that she feels the film is too challenging and special for her. The actor mentioned that this will be the first time she will be carrying the film on her shoulder. She later went on to thank Akshay Kumar and called him a genius.

The film is produced by Vikram Malhotra and directed by Ashok. Meanwhile, the actor also has roped in for another horror flick titled Bhoot-Part one: The Haunted Ship, alongside Vicky Kaushal. The story of the haunted ship revolves around the real-life story of a couple abandoned on a ship lying static on a beach. Bhumi called the first one of its kind and visually stunning to watch.

Bhoot-Part One: The Haunted Ship is produced by Bhanu Pratap Singh and jointly produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Johar Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan. The posters of the film have created a massive buzz among the fans of the actors. According to Bhumi, the film will be a path-breaking movie for the horror genre in India.

