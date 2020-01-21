Akshay Kumar's Video Of Wheeling His Mom To A Casino Gets Hilarious Twitter Reactions

Akshay Kumar has always been on the front when it comes to expressing their love for family members. Akshay Kumar recently shared a video of him and his mother, Aruna Bhatia in order to express his immense love for her. Akshay Kumar flew to Singapore to be with his mother on her 80th birthday, took her to her favourite place that is a casino and really made her day special. The Khiladi 786 star posted a video on his Twitter where he is seen pointing at a casino named on a signboard. The video has taken over social media and fans have been expressing their views about the star’s efforts. Read more to know about fan reactions about Akshay Kumar’s Twitter post.

Akshay Kumar's Twitter video

The fans of the popular actor, Akshay Kumar have taken to their social media to express what they feel about his video with mother, Aruna Bhatia. The fans feel that Akshay's video inspires them to do what they want and the gesture for his mother is really nice and thoughtful. Some fans have also started joking about how Akshay could just double the money he earns in just a night rather than working for days, but the star's habits certainly show how hard-working he is.

Fan Reactions

Ek hi to dil hai kitni baar jeetoge!! love uh lodz sir 💜💜💜 feel so proud to be #akkians 💖💖 @akshaykumar — Anjali Pancholi (@AnjaliPancholi4) January 21, 2020

Are sir Singapore kab aye aap ? Main milne aajati. vaise casino mera bhi favorite hai — Sunita (@Sunita27027073) January 21, 2020

That's really nice and thoughtful. — Shahana Thakur (@shahana_noori) January 21, 2020

Sab lootliya hoga aapne aur aapki Mummy ji ne 😂🔥

Love u sir 😘❤ — VickyHere (@Akshayz_Army) January 21, 2020

Sir, you are doing a great job. everyone should do this with their mother. must be experienced with some special moments. — Raj pal (@Raj_9792) January 21, 2020

Akshay sir luv u so much 😘 😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘 — Jasmine Kaur Sandhu ❤️ (@Jasmine77101702) January 21, 2020

Namaste Akshaya Ji🙏

This is powerful, encouraging and best jobs in our life and this video about "do more what we love" inspiring to all. Unlimited Happiness. — Santosh Swain (@Santosh_inksand) January 21, 2020

