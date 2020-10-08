Akshay Kumar Announces 'Laxmmi Bomb' Trailer Release Date With Stinging Tagline

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar’s forthcoming film Laxmi Bomb has piqued the interests of his fans with the actor’s exemplary looks and the poster of the film. Now, the lead actor has announced the official release date of the movie’s trailer on his Twitter profile. On Thursday, October 8, Akshay revealed that the trailer of his upcoming comedy-horror flick will be out tomorrow.

Akshay Kumar announces Laxmmi Bomb’s trailer release

The cover video of the announcement features a massive bomb which is all set to burst, but suddenly it is hindered with texts that appear in bold and reads “Phutega Kal” meaning “it will burst tomorrow”. Not only that, but the announcement video was shared alongside a stinging tagline which articulates that everyone will soon laugh and be scared with the power-packed bomb that is scheduled to drop tomorrow.

Hassoge, darroge aur apne ghar valo ke sath milkar kal sab se bada dhamaka dekhoge! Watch #LaxmmiBomb Trailer coming out tomorrow!

Fans react:

The announcement has received quite a mixed reaction from his fans. While some are eagerly waiting for the release of Laxmmi Bomb trailer, a whole section of netizens are already keen on banning the film. After the untimely demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Akshay after a long time broke his silence and addressed the issue which seemingly did not go well with several fans of the Khiladi star.

Theatres me chahiye thi ye sir💔😢 — Karma Rishwat Nahi Leta (@AAAOOOLOLITA) October 8, 2020

Ek Khiladi sab pe Bhari😍🔥😍 pic.twitter.com/jOuW1WbR7p — 𝕽𝖆𝖏𝖇𝖎𝖗 𝕶𝖚𝖒𝖆𝖗 (@Akshay_fan01) October 8, 2020

In the video, Akshay defended the film fraternity in the wake of drug controversy that has been aimed at Bollywood stars. Although he agreed in the video that many from the industry resort to procuring drugs are have indulged into drug problems. But the Khiladi star requested fans to not generalize and assume the worst for every artist in the industry. This did not sync well those who have supported the nationwide movement of justice for the late actor. Now, the outraged fans have declared that they do now wish to see his film. Take a look:

I am least interested in ur movies.. you played a nice stroke few days back. So that audience doesnt boycott u. Good pr strategy. Aankhon se dhoondh hat gai hai. Filmstars ko dekh itni ghinn aati hai — Sukirty Sarkar kumar (@sukirtisarkar) October 8, 2020

Get ready for dislike — Prakash Roy (@Prakash16257264) October 8, 2020

Very excited to dislike it........Kal hoga dislike ka bada dhamaakaaaaa... — Deepali Rajput Bagwe (SSR brought me here) (@RajputBagwe) October 8, 2020

About Laxmmi Bomb:

Laxmmi Bomb will feature Akshay essaying a transgender role onscreen for the first time ever. Directed by Raghava Lawrence, the comedy-horror movie is the remake of director’s own Tamil film Muni 2: Kanchana. Along with Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani stars as the female of the film.

