Akshay Kumar Expresses His Views On Becoming A Politician In Future; Read Here

Akshay Kumar is one of the most prominent celebrities in India. He has openly expressed his views on various topics concerning the people through his social media handle. Now the actor opened up about the possibility of becoming a politician in future.

Akshay Kumar on a possible future in Indian politics

In a recent interview with Deadline, Akshay Kumar was asked if he ever thinks about entering a different field than acting, such as politics. He replied saying no, adding that politics is not his agenda. He mentioned that he is happy doing what he does. The actor stated that he loves films and in his opinion that is the best way he can contribute to the country. Akshay feels that what he is doing through his films, he will never be able to do through politics.

Akshay Kumar has been part of several government initiatives. He has been a part of Fit India movement started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the nationwide lockdown, he gave a pep talk on topics like depression on his social media handles. Akshay even appeared in Muskurayega India song, with several other celebs, to uplift hope of the citizens amid coronavirus pandemic. The actor has recently announced the new game FAU-G which supports PM’s Atma Nirbhar movement.

The actor is well-known for his patriotic movies. It includes hit like Khakee, Aan: Men at Work, Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo, Holiday, Baby, Gabbar is Back, Airlift, Gold, Kesari, Mission Mangal and more. He has received much appreciation for his performances in those films.

Several Bollywood actors have turned politicians over the years. Raj Babbar, Jaya Bachchan, Sunny Deol, Govinda, Hema Malini, Urmila Matondkar, and others are a few popular names. Other celebrities like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Ravi Kishan, Manoj Tiwari, Mohanlal, Prakash Raj are activity working as politicians.

Akshay Kumar will next be seen in Laxmmi Bomb. The movie will be missing its theatrical release and will be available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar on November 9, 2020. His much-hyped film, Sooryavanshi has been facing delay due to COVID-19. The actor has recently wrapped up shooting for a spy thriller, BellBottom which is scheduled to hit theatres on April 2, 2021. Akshay will soon begin filming for historical action drama, Prithiviraj, a romantic drama, Atrangi Re, and action project, Bachchan Pandey.

