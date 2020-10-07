'Laxxmi Bomb' Faces Boycott Calls On Social Media After Akshay Kumar's Video On Bollywood

Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Laxmmi Bomb has piqued the interests of his fans with the actor's stunning appearance in the first look and the poster of the film. Now that the film nears its release (November 9), netizens have been demanding a ban on the release of the film. The Khiladi of Bollywood recently posted a video on his social media handles where he defended the film industry in wake of Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise and that has seemingly not gone well with a lot of people who have been supporting the nationwide movement for justice.

On Saturday, soon after reports of AIIMS' alleged declaration of the actor's death case as suicide began to circulate, Akshay Kumar took to social media and posted a video where he admitted that the industry has drug problems but also requested fans of Bollywood films all over the globe to not generalize and assume the worst for every artist in the industry.

Have a look:

Bahot dino se mann mein kuch baat thi lekin samajh nahi aa raha tha kya kahoon, kisse kahoon. Aaj socha aap logon se share kar loon, so here goes... #DirectDilSe 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/nelm9UFLof — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 3, 2020

Read | 'Laxmmi Bomb' to release in Australia, New Zealand and UAE on Nov 9

In the days since the video has been posted, netizens have been trolling the actor for taking a stand for the film industry while the entire nation is upset with the ongoing probe into the drug nexus in Bollywood. The Narcotics Control Bureau uncovered names of several A-lister actors and personalities from Bollywood and the television industry including Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and others in their investigation of the network created by drug mafia within the film industry.

Read | Akshay Kumar announces 'Laxmmi Bomb' release date, says 'get ready for a mad ride'

Akshay Kumar's film Laxmmi Bomb is likely to face the heat by people of the country as hashtags like #BanLaxmiBomb and #BoycottBollywood have been trending on and off. So much so that the Google reviews tab for the film has been disabled it had been flooded with comments from netizens who have condemned Akshay's stand in support of the industry amid the furore created in the last 4 months.

Here are some of the reactions:

I am zapping you off from my life @akshaykumar#BanLaxmiBomb — Gautam Kar 🍁🇮🇳 (@gautamkar28) October 4, 2020

It's high time to close the shops of so called stars who are not even humans in the first place. #BanLaxmiBomb — Yogeeta (@Yogeeta_India) October 5, 2020

Lets "Sadak2" Laxmi bomb.The money of this "2 hours of so called entertainment" might be going to Drugees and Mafias. Do our country a favour and Boycott #BoycottBollywood #BanLaxmiBomb — smita sinha (@smita12sinha) October 5, 2020

Please don't ever fall to his false sentimental words. He is just trying to trap you all as his new movie is coming out.#BanLaxmiBomb #IgnoreLaxmiBomb@varunkapurz https://t.co/0u72gifnZq — SSR Fan 🔱 🇮🇳 - I’M NOT A BOT (@2ndcommonman) October 5, 2020

Read | Akshay Kumar expresses his views on becoming a politician in future; Read here

@akshaykumar how do you feel when you read this? #BanLaxmiBomb@itsSSR went through hell ... but landed in heaven now. Can't guarantee that in your case. #BanLaxmiBomb — ®️🅱️ - Name Initials & not a BOT (@Rbb15885) October 5, 2020

Bahot Dino se socha aap logon se share Kar loon , so here goes #BanLaxmiBomb @Aki4SSR @varunkapurz https://t.co/50EmiMNxFS — um sram (@umasram) October 5, 2020

#BanLaxmiBomb say No to dramas, drugs or criminals https://t.co/B1mj7xxrfp — Siji Lino (@sijilino) October 5, 2020

Read | Akshay Kumar reveals how 'BellBottom' was filmed in Scotland amid COVID-19 pandemic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.