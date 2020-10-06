Remember When Akshay Kumar Actually Wore A Sanitary Pad For 'Pad Man' Film Shoot?

Akshay Kumar is one of the best action heroes and is also well-known for bringing social issues in everyone’s attention through his films. In 2018, Akshay Kumar played the lead character in R Balki’s Pad Man that focused on the importance of a sanitary napkin in a woman’s life. Here is a throwback to the time when Pad Man Akshay Kumar wore a sanitary napkin himself and the director’s reaction to it.

Throwback to when Pad Man Akshay Kumar wore a sanitary napkin

Not only was Akshay Kumar’s acting in Pad Man was very convincing but he physically wore one of the sanitary pads during the shoot to understand the character better. According to reports from Telly Chakkar, the director of the movie, R Balki spoke about the incident during a media interaction after a screening of the movie at Indus Valley International Film Festival. When R Balki was asked if Akshay Kumar was hesitant while doing the scene, he said "not at all". Recalling the entire scene, R Balki said that they had read that scene so many times and they had even acted out the scene over and over again.

The director revealed that in the actual moment when the pad was being worn, Akshay Kumar told him that he didn't know what he was feeling, as he can't even explain the feeling. Akshay Kumar said that he doesn't even know whether the sanitary napkin was uncomfortable, but it's like a thing one would never do as a man. R Balki claimed that Akshay Kumar described it as a "very beautiful feeling” and mentioned that it was "something that maybe I will never do again in life but I'm doing it once as an actor".

While talking about shooting the movie as a whole, R Balki said that they shot in Maheshwar, that is actually a temple town near Narmada river. They shot the scene where Akshay Kumar’s character jumps into the water wearing the sanitary pad in that town. R Balki revealed that there were a lot of religious people, the heads of the village, and everybody else. Even though they all knew what the makers were doing, they all supported it.

Akshay Kumar played the lead character in the comedy-drama, Pad Man, written and directed by R Balki. The movie also cast Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja as other lead characters in the movie. The plot of the film is inspired by the life of social activist Arunachalam Muruganantham, a social entrepreneur from Tamil Nadu. It became a major critical and huge commercial success. At 66th National Films Award, Pad Man received the award for Best Film on Other Social Issues. Akshay Kumar's performance in the movie was praised a lot, for which he even received a Best Actor nomination at the 64th Filmfare Awards.

Check out the Padman trailer below-

