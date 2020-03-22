Watch: Akshay Kumar Applauds Heroes At Work With Neighbours Hrithik, Sajid Nadiadwala

Minutes after the 5 PM ovation to the unsung heroes of Coronavirus inflicted India, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar shared a video where he can be seen clapping and cheering to show his appreciation for the selfless work done by the police and medical authorities. Joining him in the special gesture were his neighbours, actor Hrithik Roshan and producer Sajid Nadiadwala. Through his Twitter account, Akshay Kumar shared the video and captioned it with words of gratitude for all essential service providers.

Have a look:

5mins at 5pm :With my neighbours,taking a moment to appreciate those who do not have this luxury of staying at home & working tirelessly to keep us safe.Thank you to all the essential service providers for your selfless work👏 #JanataCurfew #BreakCorona @iHrithik #SajidNadiadwala pic.twitter.com/sE7RaiFoqv — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 22, 2020

The Khiladi actor has time and again urged his fans and followers through social media to follow the instructions of the medical authorities and maintain social distance ad practice self-isolation to combat the deadly virus. Through another video shared earlier on Friday, he has urged the citizens of India to stay put and help emerge victorious in what he called a race between COVID-19 and human beings. Akshay Kumar appealed to every individual saying that this a race where, "If you win, everyone wins. If you lose, everyone loses.".

Watch the video here:

For the first time in life, the winner will be the one who will stay put! This is a race, one which will save us...Say yes to #SocialDistancing please 🙏🏻 #BreakCorona #TogetherAtHome @mybmc pic.twitter.com/fPIW8UvW13 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 20, 2020

Coronavirus outbreak

The novel Coronavirus outbreak in India has claimed 7 lives in the last 20 days with about 345 confirmed cases reported till date. The pandemic, which is reportedly on the verge of its stage 3 in India, has become the primary cause of concern in all nations across the world as the global death toll has crossed 13,400 as on Sunday. In fact, Italy has registered the maximum amount of deaths due to coronavirus and the country is facing a possible endemic of the deadly virus.

