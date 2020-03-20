Watch: Akshay Kumar Calls For Social Distancing, Claims 'COVID Is Racing Ahead Of Us'

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has joined the awareness campaign initiated by the central government and the state authorities to stay indoors and minimize any kind of outdoor movement amid the deadly coronavirus outbreak in the country. Through a two and a half minute long video shared by the Khiladi actor, he has urged the citizens of India to stay put and help emerge victorious in what he called a race between COVID and human beings. Akshay Kumar appealed to every individual saying that this a race where, "If you win, everyone wins. If you lose, everyone loses.".

Have a look at Akshay Kumar's message:

For the first time in life, the winner will be the one who will stay put! This is a race, one which will save us...Say yes to #SocialDistancing please 🙏🏻 #BreakCorona #TogetherAtHome @mybmc pic.twitter.com/fPIW8UvW13 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 20, 2020

Akshay Kumar has requested every individual through the video to co-operate with the norms laid down by the state authorities and medical officers at this time. Earlier on Thursday, he had also reciprocated with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative for social distancing as he took to his Twitter account and raised spirits of his followers to join the 'Janta Curfew' scheduled to take place on Sunday, March 22.

Have a look:

An excellent initiative by PM @narendramodi ji...this Sunday, March 22 from 7 am to 9 pm let’s all join in the #JantaCurfew and show the world we are together in this. #SocialDistancing — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 19, 2020

Terror of the coronavirus

The novel coronavirus outbreak in India has claimed 4 lives in the last 15 days with about 200 confirmed cases reported till date. The pandemic, which is reportedly in its stage 2 in India, has become the primary cause of concern in all nations across the world as the global death toll has crossed 10,000 as on Friday. In fact, Italy has registered the maximum amount of deaths due to coronavirus and the country is facing a possible endemic of the deadly virus.

