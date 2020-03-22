Yuvraj Singh Cheers For Coronavirus Warriors In The Best Way He Knows; Sends A Message

Former Team India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and his wife Hazel Keech joined thousands of Indians in cheering for all those who were battling hard to keep the coronavirus epidemic away. Responding to PM Modi's call, people flocked to their balconies, terraces, and courtyards to show their appreciation for the health workers, doctors, people working in the public services by clapping, beating vessels and even blowing conches. Hazel Keech took to her social media handle to post a video of

Yuvraj Singh & herself cheering from their terrace. Yuvraj Singh, who is seen holding a stump, can be seen hitting it on the railing and also gestures fans to cheer for the deserved.

Yuvraj Singh cheers in the best way he knows

Janta Curfew

Addressing the nation on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked extensively about the challenges caused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He stressed that “resolve” and “restraint” were the two most important things to be followed. The Prime Minister further appealed citizens to maintain a Janta Curfew by not stepping out from their homes on Sunday from 7 AM to 9 PM. The measure is seen as a trial run for an expected nationwide lockdown that may last for days, amid rising cases of the disease across the country.

Coronavirus Crisis

The Coronavirus pandemic has so far infected over three lakh cases worldwide, with the number of deaths nearly 13,000. The hardest-hit region, after China, is Italy, Iran and South Korea, where the number of cases is rising by the hour. India has so far reported at least 330 confirmed cases and five deaths.

