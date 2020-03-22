'Stay Home': State Police Departments Appeal To Citizens In A Creative Way

In order to encourage the nation to follow the Janta Curfew religiously, the police of various states and cities have taken a creative route to appeal to the citizens. Mumbai Police at its creative best has put up a picture of Superman sitting at his home reading newspaper which depicts that you can fight the virus hard by staying home.

Sometimes, all you need to do be a superhero is to stay home! #TakingOnCorona



PC - @nithinsuren pic.twitter.com/KfbWg6qymN — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) March 21, 2020

While Mumbai Police used Superman to send its message, Uttar Pradesh Police posted a picture of Ludo game which had been the recreation time favourite for all age groups before technology took over. UP Police tried to make two points with the help of Ludo - Stay home and spend time with your family by way of playing indoor games such as Ludo, and secondly, the players who are first to make their way home win the game, making a clear point that staying home is the best way to win against the fast-spreading Coronavirus.

Nagpur City Police have gone the Bollywood way to appeal to citizens to stay home. They tweeted the snip of Bollywood movie along with its dialogue which fits apt when anyone asks you to go out during the Janta Curfew.

Janta Curfew

Addressing the nation on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked extensively about the challenges caused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He stressed that “resolve” and “restraint” were the two most important things to be followed. The Prime Minister further appealed citizens to maintain a Janta Curfew by not stepping out from their homes on Sunday from 7 AM to 9 PM.

The measure is seen as a trial run for an expected nationwide lockdown that may last for days, amid rising cases of the disease across the country.

Coronavirus Crisis

The coronavirus pandemic has so far infected over three lakh worldwide, with the number of deaths over 13,000. The hardest-hit region, after China, is Italy, Iran and South Korea, where the number of cases is rising by the hour. India has so far reported at least 330 confirmed cases and five deaths while 24 cases have completely recovered and discharged.

