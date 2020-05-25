Akshay Kumar's Net Worth After 4 Decades In Bollywood Will Leave You Astounded, Read Here

Akshay Kumar is one of the biggest and most prominent names in the Bollywood industry. Although he had appeared in a small role in Mahesh Bhatt's movie, Aaj in 1987, Akshay made his big silver screen debut with Saugandh in 1991. However, his breakthrough role had been the action thriller series, Khiladi which released in 1992. The actor seems to have come a long way since then and has also associated himself with much humanitarian work and spreading social messages.

Akshay Kumar's net worth

With a successful career like that of Akshay Kumar, his net worth will leave people astounded. Akshay Kumar's net worth is estimated to be ₹500 crores approximately. He has worked in some of the highest-grossing movies of Bollywood like Housefull 4, Mission Mangal, 2.0, Kesari and Toilet: Ekk Prem Katha. His latest release, Good Newzz, had crossed the ₹300 crore mark and went on to make ₹318 crores approximately at the box office.

According to reports, Akshay Kumar charges approximately ₹30 crores per film with one crore rupees per day. Similarly, reports also claim, he charges one to one and a half core rupees for ad films and commercials. Another report says that he has been offered an ₹18 cores contract with a leading juice brand for three years. However, this hasn't been confirmed.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar: Top 10 Highest Grossing Movies Of The Housefull 4 Actor

Reports also say that Akshay Kumar owns many expensive cars like Mercedes Benz V-Class, Porsche Cayenne and Range Rover Vogue. He also owns a private jet and numerous properties around the world which amass to an estimated amount of ₹50 to ₹70 crores. His residence in Mumbai is located in Juhu which faces the Arabian sea which has an estimated worth of ₹80 crores.

Also Read: Angelina Jolie's Shocking NET WORTH After Spending 27 Years In Hollywood; Details Inside

Akshay Kumar's movies

Akshay Kumar's latest silver screen release has been Good Newzz. The movie also cast Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The movie which is based on the story of two couples trying surrogacy released on December 27, 2019.

Akshay Kumar also has Sooryavanshi lined up for release which was supposed to hit theatres in March but got stalled due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The movie also cast Katrina Kaif in an important role and had cameos by Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn. Besides this, Akshay also has a number of movies lined up in his kitty like Bachchan Pandey, Laxmmi Bomb, Prithviraj, Atrangi Re, Housefull 5 and Crack.

Also Read: Carry Minati's Net Worth Indicates How The 20-yr-old Became 'Roast King Of India'; Read

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/media reports. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the figures.

Also Read: Tom Cruise's Net Worth Is Also "out Of This World" Just Like His Next Movie, Details Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.