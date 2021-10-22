Akshay Kumar's 'Bell Bottom' First To Hit Theatres As Cinema Halls Reopen In Maharashtra

Akshay Kumar's espionage spy thriller Bell Bottom will become the first theatrical release for audiences to enjoy as cinema halls across Maharashtra reopen today, October 22. The film, which marks its second appearance at the box office, has been bankrolled by Pooja Entertainment, while Ranjit M Tewari has directed it. The film's first run at the box office garnered positive feedback from audiences and critics alike, despite restrictions like 50% occupancy in theatres and limited screenings.

The Akshay Kumar starrer, which is based on the plane hijacks in India in the early 1980s, also stars Lara Dutta, Vaani Kapoor, and Huma Qureshi in pivotal roles. The film became the first project to witness a release in selected theatres after they reopened post the COVID-19 lockdown.

Bell Bottom to release across theatres in Maharashtra

The film's second run is set to reap a better response this time around, considering cinemas in states like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, have already begun their operations, with a possibility of night shows as well as a relaxation in the audience capacity rules.

In the film, Akshay Kumar plays an undercover agent who goes by the code name ‘Bellbottom’, who is brought in for a covert rescue operation after a plane is hijacked. He then establishes a plan to rescue the Indian citizens stuck on the hijacked plane. Vaani Kapoor plays his wife while Huma Qureshi is one of his team members in Dubai. Lara Dutta plays the role of former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. After its theatrical release on August 19, 2021, the film also premiered on the streaming giant Amazon Prime Video the following month on September 16, 2021.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi will also hit the theatres on November 5, 2021. Rohit Shetty's action film also stars Katrina Kaif with a supporting cast of Jackie Shroff, Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Niharica Raizada, Vivan Bhatena among others. The actor also has Aanand L Rai's directorial film Raksha Bandhan alongside Bhumi Pednekar. Apart from these, he will be seen in Cinderella, Prithviraj, Ram Setu, Bachchan Pandey, and Gorkha.

