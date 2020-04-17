Akshay Kumar's 'Ajnabee' Has Many Touching & Memorable Scenes; See List

Ajnabee is a 2001 drama flick that stars Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Kareena Kapoor and Bipasha Basu. The story revolves around Raj and Priya. They make friends with their new neighbours, Vicky and Sonia. One day, Raj wakes up to find out that Sonia is dead and he is the one being framed for it.

The movie is popular for its music and intense scenes. The cast did a great job of delivering their best performances. Let’s take a look at the best scenes from the movie below.

Raj and Priya enjoy the time of their lives:

Early in the film, Raj and Priya are seen enjoying the time of their lives. They both are happy and can be seen going to several exotic places like London, Switzerland and more. The actors did a great job and improvised throughout the film. Ajnabee is considered to be among the best films of actor Bobby Deol. Check out more scenes from the movie below

Raj and Vikram's wholesome friendship

This is the scene from the first half of the movie where Raj. Priya, Sonia, and Vikram all go together to hang out to the various beautiful places around the world. Raj and Vikram’s strong friendship is also shown in this entire sequence. And Sonia and Priya bond quickly as well. Their onscreen strong friendship is what surprised the audience. The movie is also popular for showcasing the brotherly bond.

Justice is served

In the final scene, it is shown that Sonia is dead. An Angry Raj then chases Vikram, whose whereabouts are unknown. In a battle, Vikram is killed by Raj and their friendship ends. This was a very sad moment from the movie. The audience also reported that the way the friendship transitioned from good to bad, resulting in deaths, made them feel sad.

Images source: Stills from the film

