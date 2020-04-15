Akshay Kumar Said 'I Loved It' After Watching Filhaal's New Version, Says Nupur Sanon

In a fun interaction on Instagram's live session, Nupur revealed how Akshay Kumar reacted to the female version of Filhaal song. Akshay romanced Kriti Sanon's sister- Nupur Sanon, who also marked her first outing in Bollywood. The emotional melody has been receiving immense love, currently having 740M views online. After the success of its original version, Nupur Sanon decided to sing a female version of the song which also did very well with fans.

Akshay Kumar sent a sweet note to Nupur Sanon

In a cordial interaction with a film critic on Instagram live, Nupur Sanon revealed how Akshay Kumar reacted to her new version of Filhaal song. Nupur Sanon expressed that as soon as Akshay Kumar sir saw the video, he sent a very sweet note for her. The Sooryanvanshi actor said, "I loved it Nupur, the best part is that you stylised it differently, but you kept the emotions intact. Nowhere did I feel the emotions were being compromised", shared Nupur.

Nupur Sanon also exclaimed that she was happy with the response her new version got, and she mainly decided to do one because she loves singing and is very passionate about the same. The singer further stated that the video was unveiled a few days before the lockdown, and still managed to get an overwhelming response from fans. Many also sent messages to her, praising the new version of Filhaal song.

Interestingly, Akshay Kumar also made a special appearance in the cover version by Sanon. Nupur captioned the song-post by saying, "From making YouTube covers of Bollywood songs just for fun to finally making a cover of my own song....the feeling is nothing but surreal! Watch till the end for a sweet SURPRISE!! @akshaykumar **Link in my Bio** Have put my heart and soul and all my feelings into this one...I hope you all like it. Thank you for your support."

