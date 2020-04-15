Akshay Kumar's Movie Memes That Are Apt For The Lockdown Situation Right Now

After the lockdown was extended, people have been creating some hilarious memes by snipping scenes from Bollywood movies. These memes also consist of a specific scene from the movies. Some memes are also based on a few Bollywood actors. One of the actors based on whom the lockdown memes are created is Akshay Kumar.

Akshay Kumar has done various movies throughout his career and fans have created some funny memes out of his movies. Most of the memes are also from Akshay Kumar's Hera Pheri film series. Here are the lockdown memes.

Lockdown memes from Akshay Kumar's movies

me: *trying to work from home*



wifi signal: pic.twitter.com/ypGL35i6Gz — The Daily Hera Pheri Meme Project (@dailyherapheri) April 13, 2020

@akshaykumar sir 😂 raju is perfect meme material ty for entertaining us pic.twitter.com/gaRNwB5dvz — Sahil Manoj Bhagwat (@SahilManojBhag3) April 14, 2020

me, 7 seconds after the lockdown ends pic.twitter.com/AHSkuMfjFk — The Daily Hera Pheri Meme Project (@dailyherapheri) April 13, 2020

*Lockdown Exists*



Pubg and Ludo Owners be like : pic.twitter.com/O6Kb9MDPCI — 📍 Memes Point 📍 (@memes_point2) April 13, 2020

Not a meme , just Indians discussing about the time before the lockdown : #lockdown #LockdownExtended pic.twitter.com/kdeUjvYFaS — Aliya Tabassum (@Aliyathentic) April 14, 2020

ALSO READ | Akshay Kumar Requests A Song From Pankaj Udhas, Latter Dedicates It To Twinkle Khanna

ALSO READ | Ranveer Singh Pulls Off 'Joe Exotic' From 'Tiger King' In Hilarious Meme; Asks Who Did It?

ALSO READ | Netizens Share Hilarious Memes After PM Modi Extends COVID-19 Lockdown Till May 3

ALSO READ | Mumbai Police Share 'Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai' Memes To Raise Awareness About COVID-19

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.