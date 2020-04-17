Here Are Akshay Kumar's Most Memorable Scenes From Movie 'Janwar'

The movie Janwar was released in 1999 and is directed by Suneel Darshan. The movie stars Akshay Kumar, Karisma Kapoor, and Shilpa Shetty in lead roles. The movie revolves around Babu, an orphan who grows up to become a dangerous and ruthless criminal known as Badshah. His life changes after he falls in love with Sapna. Let's take a look into it in detail.

Shakti Kapoor and Akshay Kumar are extraordinary in this film as they have donned the looks of scruffy gangsters. Karisma Kapoor is a timeless beauty and in this film, she's iconic as well. The movie is popular for its music and intense scenes. Janwar is also among the popular films of Akshay Kumar and Karisma Kapoor. Let's take a look at some of the best scenes from the movie.

Sultan raises an orphan named Babu:

The movie begins with Shakti Kapoor, who raises an orphan named Babu (played by Akshay) who later becomes a criminal known as Badshah. The movie is popular for Shakti Kapoor's and Akshay Kumar's acting.

Akshay Kumar rescues his son from wild dogs

When wild dogs hunt for Badshah's son, he fearlessly barges in to rescue his son. Love and compassion are also among the remarkable things about this movie. Akshay Kumar really outdid himself with the entire gangster look. The inner animal of Kumar wakes up and while he's locked in a cage, he breaks open and helps out his son.

Inspector interrogates Badshah

This is a rather sad scene from the movie. An inhumane inspector rushes into Badshah's home and showcases how barbaric he is. Akshay then diverts his attention with ease and lures him outside his territory. The movie is still popular for its storyline. Akshay Kumar and Shakti Kapoor are popular actors who delivered powerful performances in this film that fans still remember.

