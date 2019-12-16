The Debate
The Debate
Film Fraternity Reacts To Jamia Millia University’s Protests Against CAA

Bollywood News

Konkona Sen Sharma, Adil Hussain, Yami Gautam & Hollywood actor John Cusack condemn Delhi Police's brutal action against protestors at Jamia Millia Islamia.

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
Konkona

As the Jamia Millia Islamia University turned into a battlefield on Sunday night, Bollywood celebrities like Konkana Sen Sharma, Adil Hussain, Yami Gautam, Soni Razdan and Hollywood actor John Cusack came out in support of the students. 'Kaabil' actress took to her Twitter handle and wrote: "Keeping any political ideologies aside, it’s highly imperative to safeguard our human rights! Whatever happened with these students, these girls, JUST NOT DONE! The basic premise of democracy cannot be challenged & disrespected."

 

Many on social media noted the usual silence of top stars, directors, and producers in Bollywood but there were many who voiced their support for student protests. "Serendipity" star Cusack also took note of the videos from inside the campus, which were circulated widely on social media. South star Siddharth tweeted, "These two are not Krishna and Arjuna. They are Shakuni and Duryodhana.  Stop attacking #universities! Stop assaulting #students! #JamiaMilia #JamiaProtest." 

Actor Ali Fazal said now was not the time to stay silent, irrespective of one's ideological divide. "It's funny, I felt, hey Ali, let's play it safe all these years. And now I can't. A lot of my colleagues may not speak up at all. But I pray we all realise there is no job, no career above humanity. Socho, aur time kam hai toh act fast (Think, and if you have no time, then act fast). Irrespective of your political ideologies right now," he said. 

Anti-CAA Delhi Protests: Anurag Kashyap, Anubhav Sinha, Alankrita Shrivastava react

Anti-CAA Delhi Protests: Taapsee, Richa react on clashes between students & Delhi Police

Jamia Millia University protests

According to PTI sources, the situation continues to be tense with many women students preferring to leave the campus for their homes. Many students feel they are not safe even inside the campus. The varsity had declared winter vacation from Saturday till January 5 and even postponed the exams.

Akshay Kumar clarifies that he 'accidentally liked' the tweet on Jamia Milia students

As many as 50 students, who were detained during protests at the Jamia Millia University in Delhi on Sunday, were released in the early hours of Monday, police said. Of the 50 students, 35 were released from the Kalkaji police station and 15 from the New Friends Colony police station, a senior police officer said. Students at Police HQ raise slogans against PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Delhi Police amid protests on Sunday evening. The clash erupted during a protest by students of Jamia Millia Islamia. However, a students' body later said they had nothing to do with the violence and arson and alleged that "certain elements" had joined in and "disrupted" the demonstration.

(WITH PTI INPUTS)

 

 

