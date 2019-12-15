After CAA Protest Rocked Delhi, Cops Detain Protesters Outside Jamia University's Gate

As the protest march against the Citizenship Act, held by students of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), ended in violence, the Delhi police December 15, detained the protesters outside the varsity gate. Reportedly, the police claimed that detainees were those who had allegedly indulged in arson and vandalism during the protest. The university has also postponed all semester exams scheduled on Saturday in view of the tense situation in the varsity over the ongoing protests.

Delhi: Police detains protesters from outside Jamia Millia Islamia University's Gate no. 1. #CitizenshipAmendmentAct pic.twitter.com/zAXSSAvMbf — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2019

Protesters torch buses

Violence erupted on Mathura Road in southeast Delhi following a clash between police and Jamia Millia Islamia students who were protesting against the amended Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The police claimed that the protesters torched DTC buses and a fire tender was damaged. Further, students claimed that the police baton-charged them when they were holding a peaceful protest.

Protests erupt in Assam and West Bengal

Violent protests have erupted in Assam and West Bengal over the implementation of the CAA. In retaliation to cut down misinformation being spread around the state, internet services were suspended in West Bengal's Malda, Murshidabad, Uttar Dinajpur, North and South 24 Parganas districts. Further, Assam has been witnessing violent clashes since Wednesday with a large number of protestors detained by the police in Guwahati, Dibrugarh and so on. The internet services have also been suspended in several districts of Assam.

About Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)

The Act seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. Through this bill, Indian citizenship will be provided to the members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from the three countries to India till December 31, 2014, to put an end to them being treated as illegal immigrants in the country. The Act was passed by the Lower House of the Parliament earlier this year but lapsed with the term of the previous Lok Sabha during the first term of the PM Narendra Modi government in the Centre.

