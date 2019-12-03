Jacqueline Fernandez Selected For An Item Song In Salman Khan's Radhe?

Jacquline Fernandez was first seen sharing screen space with Salman Khan in the 2014 blockbuster movie Kick. The movie was loved by the audience and critics as well. Their chemistry was considered to be electrifying as well as endearing by their fans. It is also believed that Salman Khan too was impressed with Jacquline and her work. Later, Jacqueline featured in Salman Khan-starrer Race 3 as well. Currently, there have been certain reports that Jacqueline may have bagged a role in the sequel to Kick, which is expected to release on Eid 2021. But before Kick 2, Jacqueline and Salman Khan will reportedly be seen sharing the screen space in Salman Khan-starrer Radhe.

It is reported that Kick actor Jacqueline will be doing an item number in Radhe. According to sources, the script of this action film demanded an item song. That is when Salman Khan and Prabhudeva wasted no time and immediately made Jacqueline a part of the film. Fans have loved to see Jacqueline Fernandez next to Salman Khan in the past. The fans have also enjoyed Jacqueline's dance moves from their previous movies together. Viewers believe that Jaqueline's presence in the movie will make Radhe even more exciting. Jacqueline is reportedly rehearsing for her song in the movie under choreographer Shabina Khan. The song will be shot at Mehboob Studios in Mumbai. The sources also reportedly added that the song will be composed by Sajid Wajid and it could be on the lines of the Le Le Mazaa Le song from Salman Khan's 2009 film Wanted.

Here is the first look of Radhe:

Radhe is directed by Prabhudeva and produced by Sohail Khan, Atul Agnihotri and Salman Khan. The movie will be featuring Disha Patni, Randeep Hooda, and Jackie Shroff alongside Salman Khan. Radhe is scheduled to hit the screens on Eid of 2020. Radhe was assumed to be the sequel of Wanted but Salman Khan has confirmed that it is a completely different film and has nothing to do with Wanted.

