Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh & Kiara Advani Suit Up; Can You Spot Kareena Kapoor?

Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani are on a full-fledged promotional spree, as Good Newwz is just around the corner. Akshay and Kareena have featured together in multiple films. The two superstars are wooing their fans with their cute chemistry on and off-screen both. On December 19, Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram to share a photograph with his gang, but Bebo was missing from the frame.

In the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, actor Akshay Kumar shared a funny anecdote about his and Kareena Kapoor's banter during the shooting of Good Newwz. Kumar revealed that Kareena spat on him numerous times during the shoot. He added when Kareena had to do a scene where she had to push out the baby, she screeched out loud and spat on him. Akshay’s revelation clearly showcases the duo's fun-banter on the sets. Meanwhile, on Thursday, the Housefull 4 actor took to his Instagram to share yet another picture with his Good Newwz cast. Akshay, Kiara and Diljit are all suited up but Kareena cannot be seen in the frame. Funnily, Akshay has Kareena Kapoor’s boss-like photograph on his phone. He is seen lifting up his mobile and completing the frame. As part of the caption, he wrote, “Bebo killing it as usual”. Have a look at Akshay Kumar’s post

Helmed by Raj Mehta and bankrolled by Karan Johar, the romantic-comedy will chronicle the story of two couples with the same surnames pursuing in-vitro fertilization and waiting for their babies to be born. Trouble arrives when they find out that the sperm of each couple have been mixed with each other. Good Newwz is scheduled to release on December 27, 2019.

