Diljit Dosanjh Pitches "hot And Skinny" Batras Vs "flashy" Batras; Watch Video

Diljit Dosanjh is a well-known and famous name in the Hindi film industry. The Punjabi singer stepped foot in the Hindi Film industry with Abhishek Chaubey’s Udta Punjab in 2016 where he was seen with Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Kareena Kapoor. Since his debut, he has not looked back and has gone on the star in many movies. His last film, Arjun Patiala, did not do well but the star is ready with a comeback project where he is going to be seen with Akshay Kumar, Good Newwz. In the movie, he will be seen in a lead alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani. He recently took to his Twitter and shared a video of the whole Good Newwz team engaging in friendly banter. Take a look over here.

Diljit Dosanjh Shares photo of the cast of Good Newwz on Twitter

In these pictures, we can see Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan in sophisticated, professional outfits. Whereas Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani are seen sporting casuals, in jeans and t-shirts with yellow jackets, which make them look like hipsters. He captioned the pictures by writing “GOOF UP TE GOOF UP THAA GOOF UP 🐥🐥”.

Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani will be playing a couple in the movie and, if we go by trailer, we learn that will be seeing the couple going up against Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the movie. When Kareena and Akshay’s characters want to have a baby, Diljit and Kiara will enter their life so that they create more fun in the already complicated scenario. You can take a look at how they are having a friendly feud to promote the movie here. Akshay and Kareena call Kiara and Diljit "flashy" and themselves "hot and skinny". Diljit responds by asserting that they're the "real Batras".

