Kareena Kapoor Aces Royal Blue Suit For 'Good Newwz' Promotions; See Pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a phenomenal actor with great poise and elegance. Kareena’s fashion statements never go wrong be it her desi look or airport look. She can pull off anything with quite ease and grace. Kareena Kapoor is making waves in Bollywood with her perfect sartorial choices. The diva has made headlines numerous times for her picturesque physique and chic fashion looks. Kareena Kapoor's trendy attires never fails to give her fans major fashion goals.

Kareena Kapoor has done it again. The actor is currently busy promoting her upcoming movie Good Newwz. While promoting her movie, the actor was seen donning a royal blue bandhgala suit. Kareena Kapoor looked absolutely stunning in the suit in her royal blue attire. She accessorised her suit with brooch and matching statement heels. Minimalistic makeup and her short wavy hair parted in the centre completed the look of the diva. Kareena Kapoor’s bandhgala has inspired her fans to look professional in chilly weather.

See pictures here:

About the movie Good Newwz

Kareena Kapoor will be next seen in the romantic-comedy film Good Newwz. The movie will also star Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in pivotal roles. Good Newwz is helmed by Raj Mehta and is bankrolled by Karan Johar. The plot of the movie is based on two couples with the same surnames pursue in-vitro fertilization and are waiting for their babies to be born. Trouble arrives when they find out that the sperm of each couple have been mixed with each other. Good Newwz is scheduled to release on December 27, 2019. Other than this, she will also be seen in Lal Singh Chaddha and Angrezi Medium which will release next year.

