Good Newwz: Kareena Kapoor Khan Spat On Akshay Kumar During Shoot, Here's The Funny Story

A journey of close to two decades that started with Ajnabee in 2001, Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor are coming together for a full-fledged movie after a decade with Good Newwz. Incidentally, the duo featured in multiple films in the first decade, and only starred in cameos in the next one. However, despite the gap, the duo are wooing their fans with their effortless chemistry as they play a couple in the movie. As they worked together in over a half-a-dozen films, there might be some interesting or even unpleasant moments they shared during the shoot. One such moment was during the shoot of Good Newwz when Kareena Kapoor spat on Akshay. No, they didn’t fight on sets, it was just that the Jab We Met star screamt so loudly during the delivery scene in the movie that she ended up spitting on her co-star. Akshay revealed how even his make-up had to be redone multiple times because of it.

Akshay made the revelation when he appeared with the Good Newwz team on The Kapil Sharma Show. "When Kareena was doing a scene where she had to push out the baby, she was screaming out loud and simultaneously spitting on me,” Khiladi Kumar was quoted as saying. His statement left the studio in splits.

Akshay and Kareena play a couple in the movie who try to have a baby via IVF method. However, a ‘mismatch’ between the samples with Kiara Advani-Diljit Dosanjh lead to hilarious chaos. Good Newwz, directed by Raj Mehta, releases on December 27. The movie has been produced by Dharma Productions, Zee Studios and Cape of Good Films.

