Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh Try Something Goofy, Both Fall On The Floor; Watch Video

Just a few more days and the 'biggest goof-up of the year' — Good Newwz — will be releasing on December 27. The team including Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kiara Advani are all busy promoting the film. During the promotions, Akshay and Diljit who were posing for the paparazzi tried to do something goofy. Diljit tried holding Akshay in his arms like a kid but Dosanjh lost his balance and the two fell on the floor. The actors totally laughed it off and the entire incident became quite funny.

Good Newwz's Laal Ghagra: Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor's chemistry stuns fans

Watch Video

About the film

The official synopsis of the film reads, "Varun and Deepti Batra have met with the realisation that they need to have a kid before it’s too late. Little do they know that on this reproductive journey, their fates would get tied with another couple - Honey and Monika Batra. Their clash leads to hilarious, often ridiculous situations. How they overcome their hatred for each other and learn to take this journey together forms the crux of this ‘dramedy’ about love and acceptance, called GOOD NEWWZ!"

Akshay-Kareena, Kiara-Diljit are beaming with joy as they begin 'Good Newwz' promotions

Good Newwz is a family-based drama. It is a laugh riot, revolving around the unique social issue of surrogacy. The film is produced under the banner of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, and Cape Of Good Films. It is directed by debutant director, Raj Mehta. Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor will be seen sharing screen space after their decade-old movie, Kambakkht Ishq. However, Diljit and Kiara are working together for the first time. The movie was expected to release in September 2019 but got postponed. Good Newwz will now hit the silver screens on December 27, 2019.

Good Newwz: Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh experience labour pain, Watch video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.