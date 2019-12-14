The Debate
The Debate
Good Newwz: Akshay Kumar And Diljit Dosanjh Experience Labour Pain, Watch Video

Bollywood News

Raj Mehta's comedy entertainer Good Newwz which is scheduled to release on December 27.

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
Akshay

Akshay Kumar, who is gearing up for the release of his next film 'Good Newwz', shared a video with co-actor Diljit Dosanjh as a tribute to all the mothers in the World. The two actors were seen experiencing the labour pain that women go through. Akshay Kumar begins by saying, "The first thing one thinks when they hear the word 'Good Newwz' is 'Labour Pain'." Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh sit through the electric stimulations sent by the contracting machine to experience the pain women go through during labour.

'Bhangra-with-a-twist'? Akshay Kumar shares teaser of Good Newwz song Sauda Khara Khara

As the video progresses, the doctor increases the speed and Akshay screams with pain while Diljit Dosanjh was seen stamping his feet in pain. Akshay wrote on his Twitter handle: "A small step to understand what mothers go through by @diljitdosanjh & me. Dil se - RESPECT to all the mummies out there, delivering #GoodNewwz is harder than anyone can imagine!" [sic]

Akshay-Kareena, Kiara-Diljit are beaming with joy as they begin 'Good Newwz' promotions

WATCH VIDEO

Netizens React

About the film

Good Newwz is a family-based drama. It is a laugh riot, revolving around the unique social issue of surrogacy. The film is produced under the banner of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, and Cape Of Good Films. It is directed by debutant director, Raj Mehta. Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor will be seen sharing screen space after their decade-old movie, Kambakkht Ishq. However, Diljit and Kiara are working together for the first time. The movie was expected to release in September 2019 but got postponed. Good Newwz will now hit the silver screens on December 27, 2019

Kareena Kapoor Khan candidly reveals she shared her 'Good Newwz' with THIS person first

 

 

