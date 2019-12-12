Akshay-Kareena, Kiara-Diljit Are Beaming With Joy As They Begin 'Good Newwz' Promotions

Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh have been in the news for their upcoming movie Good Newwz. The actors looked their stylish best as they stepped out for promotions of their movie. Akshay has shared a new picture on his Instagram handle where the cast looks very happy and excited. In the caption, Akshay also said that they are here to brighten everyone's day and we're sure fans seem to have had a wonderful day indeed with this lovely picture.

Fans have commented all things nice for the actors and they are loving their recent look as all of them were all smiles for the camera. Kareena sported a grey suit, Kiara Advani wore a denim co-ord set, Diljit opted for a hoodie and black jeans, while Akshay was being goofy with his one leg in the air.

Also read | Was Diljit Dosanjh Skeptical About His Decision To Act In 'Good Newwz'?

Recently, the makers of the film have released the latest song from the movie titled Maana Dil. The song touted by the makers as 'a tune for the soul' had been released through a live session on Akshay Kumar's social media handles. Maana Dil had been sung by Punjabi singer B-Praak along with musician Tanishk Bagchi. Watch the video here.

Also read | Good Newwz Latest Track Maana Dil Is Out, Netizens Appreciate The New Tune & Emotions

About the film

Good Newwz is a family-based drama. It is a laugh riot, revolving around the unique social issue of surrogacy. The film is produced under the banner of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, and Cape Of Good Films. It is directed by debutant director, Raj Mehta. Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor will be seen sharing screen space after their decade-old movie, Kambakkht Ishq. However, Diljit and Kiara are working together for the first time. The movie was expected to release in September 2019 but got postponed. Good Newwz will now hit the silver screens on December 27, 2019.

Also read | How Diljit Dosanjh Broke The Ice With Akshay Kumar While Shooting For 'Good Newwz'

Also read | Akshay Kumar's Good Newwz: Watch What Went Behind The Making Of Chandigarh Mein

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.