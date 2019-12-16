Good Newwz's Laal Ghagra: Akshay Kumar And Kareena Kapoor's Chemistry Stuns Fans

Good Newwz actor Akshay Kumar, on Sunday, December 15, took to Instagram to share the teaser of the new song Laal Ghagra from the film. The song will be out on December 16, 2019. The teaser video claims it to be 'The most awaited comeback on-screen'.

ALSO READ | Good Newwz: Akshay Kumar And Diljit Dosanjh Experience Labour Pain, Watch Video

Here is the post made by Akshay Kumar:

The teaser has garnered a lot of attention from all over. Akshay's Twitter as well as Instagram accounts are filled with appreciation for the teaser and also in anticipation for the song. In the video, Kumar can be seen wearing a ghagra. which has intrigued fans.

ALSO READ | Akshay-Kareena, Kiara-Diljit Are Beaming With Joy As They Begin 'Good Newwz' Promotions

Waiting for this one 🔥🔥 — ʍմƘεနh Թαϯεʆ ❣ (@Mukesh_akkian1) December 15, 2019

Get ready for another bang... 💥💥💥#LaalGhaghra — 🧘🏻‍♂𝑨𝑲𝑲𝒀 𝑲𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒏 𝑲𝒖𝒏𝒕𝒂𝒍🏃🏻 (@UpakkianKaran) December 15, 2019

WOW 😲 aisa lagta hai #LaalGhagra song to sabse best song hone wala hai... #Goodnewwz 🎶 — ғιlнall 🎶 #GOODNEWWZ...😘 (@RajuKum07432825) December 15, 2019

ALSO READ | Akshay Kumar's Good Newwz: Watch What Went Behind The Making Of Chandigarh Mein

This is what the fans were waiting for. Can’t wait to see you both together. ❤️ — Amit sagar (@ameetsagar1) December 15, 2019

Yes offcourse sir

The awaited chemistry Akshay Karena

N this song will be super duper hit

Bcz ek to A.K. uper se music lajwab 👌👌👌👌👍👌👍👍👍👍👍🤨 — rovinkumar (@rovinkumar2) December 15, 2019

Can't wait to see the song 😄😄😄😄 — Aj Chouhan (@AjChouhan6) December 15, 2019

Wow my favorite akki bebo seperate song is coming #LalGhaghra

Love you dono ko pic.twitter.com/NH8L4ttiGc — AKKIAN_PAPPAJI (@Ganesh23607169) December 15, 2019

ALSO READ | How Diljit Dosanjh Broke The Ice With Akshay Kumar While Shooting For 'Good Newwz'

Fans seem to be excited about the return of Kareena Kapoor and Akshay Kumar on the silver screen. Listening to the tune that can be heard in the teaser, fans are assuming that the song will be a remake of an old number by Herbie Sahara with the same name. Herbie also shared the teaser on his Twitter account.

ALSO READ | Was Diljit Dosanjh Skeptical About His Decision To Act In 'Good Newwz'?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.