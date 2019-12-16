The Debate
Good Newwz's Laal Ghagra: Akshay Kumar And Kareena Kapoor's Chemistry Stuns Fans

Bollywood News

The teaser of the new song Laal Ghagra from Good Newwz recently hit the internet and has been garnering a lot of attention. Here's how fans have reacted.

Written By Yashika Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
Good Newwz

Good Newwz actor Akshay Kumar, on Sunday, December 15, took to Instagram to share the teaser of the new song Laal Ghagra from the film. The song will be out on December 16, 2019. The teaser video claims it to be 'The most awaited comeback on-screen'. 

ALSO READ | Good Newwz: Akshay Kumar And Diljit Dosanjh Experience Labour Pain, Watch Video

Here is the post made by Akshay Kumar:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) on

The teaser has garnered a lot of attention from all over. Akshay's Twitter as well as Instagram accounts are filled with appreciation for the teaser and also in anticipation for the song. In the video, Kumar can be seen wearing a ghagra. which has intrigued fans.

ALSO READ | Akshay-Kareena, Kiara-Diljit Are Beaming With Joy As They Begin 'Good Newwz' Promotions

ALSO READ | Akshay Kumar's Good Newwz: Watch What Went Behind The Making Of Chandigarh Mein 

ALSO READ | How Diljit Dosanjh Broke The Ice With Akshay Kumar While Shooting For 'Good Newwz'

Fans seem to be excited about the return of Kareena Kapoor and Akshay Kumar on the silver screen. Listening to the tune that can be heard in the teaser, fans are assuming that the song will be a remake of an old number by Herbie Sahara with the same name. Herbie also shared the teaser on his Twitter account. 

ALSO READ | Was Diljit Dosanjh Skeptical About His Decision To Act In 'Good Newwz'?

 

 

