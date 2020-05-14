Akshay Kumar Donates 1000 Wrist Bands To Mumbai Police To Help Detect COVID-19 Symptoms

The brand, GOQii has developed wrist bands with sensors which can enable a person to detect COVID-19 symptoms near them. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar who is the brand ambassador of the brand has now donated around 1000 wrist bands with sensors to the Mumbai Police for detecting the COVID-19 symptoms. The Mumbai Police who are right at the forefront in the battle against COVID-19 will be among the first organization in the world to be able to track the COVID-19 symptoms and take the necessary precautions.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar's 'Laxmmi Bomb' To Get A Direct Release On Disney+Hotstar?

The wrist bands will enable the Mumbai Police to detect the COVID-19 patients

The wrist bands which Akshay Kumar has donated to the Mumbai Police will be tracking the vital elements like heart rate, blood pressure, and sleep while also keeping a check on the calories as well as the step count. Akshay Kumar has reportedly donated these wrist bands to the Mumbai Police so that they are able to detect all the COVID-19 symptoms on time and can isolate these patients, preventing the further spread of the virus.

The wrist bands donated by Akshay Kumar will also enable the Mumbai Police and the others to keep a check on the temperatures of the suspected patients without them coming in human contact with any doctors or nurses, thus reducing risk to their exposure too.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, & Other B'town Celebs With Cutest Proposal Stories

The brand which has Akshay Kumar as the main ambassador for the initiative also spoke about the wrist bands. The CEO of the brand, Vishal Gondal revealed that Akshay Kumar has taken the initiative to donate these bands to create a preventive ecosystem that will result in a better health outcome.

According to media reports, the sensor-laden wrist bands which Akshay Kumar has donated to the Mumbai Police may also be donated to the schools, hospitals, insurance companies, banks, and food delivery services in the near future. Reportedly, the wrist bands donated by Akshay Kumar are only available to the frontline and essential workers during this time of crisis.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar's Adorable Pictures With Katrina Kaif To See Before Watching 'Sooryavanshi'

Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmmi Bomb will be releasing on an OTT platform

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar will be seen in the film, Laxxmi Bomb opposite Kiara Advani. It is also being said that Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb is one of those films which will be getting an OTT release. Disney+Hotstar will be releasing the movie in the month of June.

The reports also state that the Housefull 4 actor, along with Vijay Singh from Fox Star Studio, and Tusshar Kapoor, who is the producer of the film, are all interacting over video calls with the officials of Disney+Hotstar for over weeks. They are considering a direct release of the film on the OTT platform. These reports also state that everyone is all set to give it a green signal as the Indian theatres will not be opening anytime soon due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.