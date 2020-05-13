Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, & Other B'town Celebs With Cutest Proposal Stories

Bollywood has set sentiment standards very high with all the famous romantic and popular timeless love stories. These immortal romantic tales that left us longing for the exceptionally over-the-top signals from our partner. Bollywood couples in their real-life try every possible way and leave no stone unturned to inspire us with their very sentimental and heart-touching gestures. Also, what's a greater gesture other than a proposal to be married? So, let's take a look at the list of some Bollywood couples with the most endearing and heart-touching proposal stories.

Popular Bollywood couples whose proposal stories will surely melt your heart:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra had been on three dates before the proposal which turned their life into a beautiful fairy tale. According to reports, the American pop-star, Nick Jonas had shut down a Tiffany & Co store in London for choosing Priyanka Chopra's ring. Nick Jonas proposed to Priyanka Chopra on her birthday trip to Crete. It is also speculated that he waited till midnight to propose her so as to avoid a clash between the Desi Girl’s birthday and their engagement day.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor

According to rumours, it is speculated that Kareena Kapoor had rejected Saif Ali Khan's proposal not once, but twice. So, the first time when she rejected Saif Ali Khan's proposal was at the bar of Ritz Hotel, and the next was at the Notre Dame Church. But, the third time turned out to be a charm for the much determined Saif Ali Khan when he proposed Kareena Kapoor Khan in Paris. The surprising fact is that; this place also was the same place where Saif Ali Khan's father (late cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi) had proposed to his mother (actress Sharmila Tagore) while she was shooting for the movie 'An Evening in Paris'.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna

Here comes another different story of a Bollywood couple which is basically a "non-proposal" proposal. Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna had been dating for a while when the movie Mela was set to release and she was reportedly very so self-possessed and confident with her portrayal and the movie's performance at the box office. And then because of that confidence, she claimed that she would marry Akshay Kumar if the movie doesn't do well. Regrettably, for the production but quite luckily for the couple, the movie was a flop at the theatres which made way for one of the cutest couples of Bollywood to tie the knot.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai

Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai’s love story initiated on the sets of their film Guru. Abhishek Bachchan exploded the romantic question to Aishwarya Rai during the premiere of Guru. The question was revealed in the same balcony of the New York hotel room where he used to visualise about marrying the former Miss World.

Recently, Baahubali star Rana Daggubatti gave some good news in this quarantine. The actor shared on his social media handle that he is going to marry Miheeka Bajaj. He captioned the post as- "And she said Yes :) ❤️#MiheekaBajaj". Check out the adorable post shared by the actor-

