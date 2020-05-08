Akshay Kumar's 'Laxmmi Bomb' To Get A Direct Release On Disney+Hotstar?

Amidst the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, there have been reports stating that multiple Bollywood films are set for an OTT release. It is being said that Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb is one of those films which will be getting an OTT release. Disney+Hotstar will be releasing the film in the month of June. Read further ahead to know more details about the story:

Laxmmi Bomb to release on Disney+Hotstar soon?

According to reports, it is being said that Akshay Kumar’s horror comedy film Laxmmi Bomb is set to release on Disney+Hotstar. The reports also state that Kumar, along with Vijay Singh from Fox Star Studio, and Tusshar Kapoor, who is the producer of the film, are all interacting over video calls with the officials of Disney+Hotstar for over weeks. They are considering a direct release on the OTT platform.

These reports also state that everyone is all set to give it a green signal as the Indian theatres will not be opening anytime soon. It will be in the best interest of the shareholders to release this film as early as possible. The shooting of Laxmmi Bomb had wrapped up in November 2019, but a few minor work and reshoots were remaining, which was later done in February. The director is working on the content he has while Akshay Kumar is recording his voice and sending it ahead.

For the unversed, Laxmmi Bomb is directed by Raghava Lawrence. It is Lawrence's directorial debut. It is a remake of a South film titled Muni 2: Kanchana, and will also feature Kiara Advani, Tusshar Kapoor, Sharad Kelkar in the key roles. Fans of the actors are highly anticipating the release of this film. It was earlier supposed to release on May 22, 2020.

