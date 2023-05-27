Akshay Kumar Enjoys A Volleyball Game With Police Staff In Dehradun | Watch

Akshay Kumar, who is currently in Dehradun, took some time out from his shooting schedule to play volleyball with the police in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. A video shared online showed the Selfiee star playing a volleyball match at the Police Lines in the city. The actor is shooting for his next film Shankara in Uttarakhand.

In the video, Akshay was dressed in a black T-shirt and blue joggers. He played with the police staff. It seemed to be a friendly contest. Towards the end of the video, the actor could be seen shaking hands with his teammates and members of the rival team. In the background, we could see a packed stadium as fans watched and cheered for the players. "Akshay Kumar joins in to play a volleyball match at Police lines in Dehradun today," read the caption of the video on social media.



Akshay Kumar visits Kedarnath

A few days ago, Akshay Kumar visited Kedarnath to seek the lord's blessings and shared a post on his Instagram. A fan page also tweeted a video that showed the actor offering prayers at the hallowed Baba Kedarnath temple. The actor could be seen in a black ensemble and sported a tika or tilak on his forehead. Towards the end, he could be seen interacting with the fans inside the temple.

Superstar @akshaykumar spotted today at Kedarnath temple pic.twitter.com/UMwPuiuQFI — Akshay K Nagpur Fans (@TeamKhiladi) May 23, 2023

Akshay Kumar's upcoming projects

The actor was last seen in Selfiee earlier this year, co-starring Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha. Next, he has several films lined up, such as Soorarai Pottru's remake and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, co-starring Tiger Shroff. Earlier this month, Akshay announced the release date of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and revealed that it would release next year on the occasion of Eid.

He also has a third instalment of Phir Hera Pheri, co-starring Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal, lined up. The makers are yet to reveal more information about the plotline. Hera Pheri and Phir Hera Pheri are cult-classics and were well-received by the audience.