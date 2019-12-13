Akshay Kumar Explains Why He Chose Bhumi Pednekar For His Upcoming Production 'Durgavati'

Akshay Kumar opened up about choosing Bhumi Pednekar for the lead role in and as Durgavati, the upcoming thriller that the Khiladi actor is scheduled to present. The actor took to Instagram a few weeks ago and announced the film with a group photo of the makers of the film along with actor Bhumi Pednekar. Akshay Kumar, who will be essaying the role of the producer of this film along with T-series fame Bhushan Kumar, revealed that Durgavati would be the first film that will not feature him as an actor.

Akshay Kumar has previously worked with Bhumi Pednekar in the film Toilet Ek Prem Katha and feels that she would be perfect for the role of an IPS officer in Durgavati. The actor lauded his co-star's acting skills while talking to a national daily newspaper and revealed that he requested Bhumi Pednekar to join the movie as he believes she can carry off any role with ease. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor is known for her choice of unconventional roles in the films she has done so far.

“I thought it was an IPS female’s role and I thought Bhumi would fit the bill well. I wanted a girl-next-door kind of image and Bhumi is someone who can pull off any role with ease. So I requested her,”

What's next for Akshay Kumar?

Apart from producing this film, Akshay Kumar will be seen onscreen in the Raj Mehta comedy entertainer film Good Newwz along with actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The film is scheduled to release in theaters on December 27. Akshay Kumar will be seen in a number of exciting projects in the upcoming year including Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, Raghava Lawrence's Laxmmi Bomb among others.

