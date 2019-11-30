Akshay Kumar Announces Bhumi Pednekar's Next Film 'Durgavati'

Bhumi Pednekar took to her Instagram handle to announce her next project with Akshay Kumar, titled Durgavati. She wrote: "‪I have waited so long to share this one with you. So excited to announce my next film #DURGAVATI. A scary-thriller going on floor mid-January. Thank you @akshaykumar sir for your constant belief in me. I am so excited for this one. Can't wait to collaborate with you Ashok sir. This one comes with great responsibility. Need all your blessings."

Superstar Akshay Kumar on Saturday announced that he is attached to present thriller "Durgavati", featuring Bhumi Pednekar in the lead. Akshay took to his respective Twitter account to announce the film, which will go on floors in January next year. The movie will be directed by Ashok. Bhumi thanked her 52-year-old "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha" co-star for believing in her.

"This is truly my dream project :) Am so excited and grateful for this one," Bhumi wrote. Bhumi is currently awaiting the release of "Pati Patni Aur Woh" which also stars Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday. She will also be seen in Vicky Kaushal-starrer "Bhoot part one: The Haunted Ship" and Karan Johar's "Takht".

Bhumi Pednekar believes her journey in movies has been "different" right from the outset, as usual and ordinary characters do not excite her. The 30-year-old actor made debut with "Dum Laga Ke Haisha", which featured her as an overweight newly-married woman, and went on to play a progressive parts in "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha" and "Shubh Mangal Savdhan". Playing the character of a feisty woman in "Sonchiriya" and then "Saand Ki Aankh" that featured her as one of world's oldest sharpshooters Chandro Tomar. "It takes a lot to be secure. It is not easy when you see yourself as a 70 year old. It is an actor's dream to do a film like 'Saand Ki Aankh'. It has comedy but it is not easy to do. In 'Bala' I am playing a deep coloured girl, my character is commenting on the societal bias that is still very prevalent in India on colour," Bhumi told PTI in an interview here.

"I feel as an actor, the kind of satisfaction I get by not being Bhumi on-screen is something else. I can proudly say this that both are very different, they are not the same people. I love the fact that I can challenge myself and through my work. I can change the way people think. I am not doing ordinary things," she added.

