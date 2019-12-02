From Airlift To Durgavati, A List Of Akshay Kumar And Bhushan Kumar's Hit Movies

Akshay Kumar and Bhushan Kumar shook hands one more time as they presented a movie titled Durgavati featuring Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role. The Akshay-Bhushan duo has given some exceptional films that did exceedingly well at the box office and is now back with yet another film which is helmed by Bhaagamathie and director Ashok G. The official announcement of this thriller was recently made by the makers of the film and it is scheduled to commence by mid-January 2020.

As Durgavati marks yet another association between Akshay Kumar and Bhushan Kumar, here is the list of the hit films from the past by the actor-producer duo:

1) Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Bhool Bhulaiyaa is hands down one of the iconic and unforgettable movies of its genre. The film stars Akshay Kumar along with Vidya Balan, Amisha Patel and Shiney Ahuja in the lead roles. The horror-comedy psychological thriller is helmed by Priyadarshan while it was produced by Bhushan Kumar in collaboration with Krishna Kumar.

2) Airlift

Airlift is a historical drama directed by Raja Krishna Menon and is produced by multiple producers including Bhushan Kumar. The film stars Akshay Kumar and Nimrit Kaur in the lead roles. The film revolves around the story of a Kuwait-based businessman who carries out the evacuation of Indians based in Kuwait during the Invasion of Kuwait by Saddam Hussein's Iraq.

3) Patiala House

This sports drama stars Akshay Kumar alongside Anushka Sharma, Rishi Kapoor, and Dimple Kapadia in the lead roles. The film is directed by Nikhil Advani and is produced by Bhushan Kumar along with Mukesh Talreja, Krishan Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Zoeb Springwala. Akshay plays the role of a fast-baller in the film and is loosely based upon the life of Monty Panesar.

