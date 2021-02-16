Akshay Kumar Expresses His Grief Over 'Kesari' Actor Sandeep Nahar's Death

Sandeep Nahar allegedly died by suicide on February 15. His co-stars from the industry seemed extremely shocked by the news. Actor Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter handle to express his grief. The two worked together on Akshay's film Kesari.

Also Read | 'MS Dhoni' Actor Sandeep Nahar Found Dead After Posting 'suicide Video And Note' On FB

Akshay Kumar expresses his grief about Sandeep Nahar's death

Sandeep Nahar was seen as one of the 21 actors who played Sikh warriors in the film Kesari. The film starred Akshay Kumar in the lead role. The actor seemed shocked by the news of Sandeep's suicide. He wrote that he was heartbroken when he came to know about his death. He mentioned he remembers Sandeep as a smiling young man who was always passionate about food. He added that our lives are very unpredictable and people should seek help if they are feeling low. He wrote, "Peace for his soul" Take a look at Akshay Kumar's tweet here:

Heartbreaking to know about #SandeepNahar’s passing away. A smiling young man passionate for food as I remember him from Kesari. Life’s unpredictable. Please seek help if ever feeling low. Peace for his soul 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/sHPTvzLYoQ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 16, 2021

Also Read | Sandeep Nahar Piled On Kilos & Weighed Around 101kg For His Role As Buta Singh In 'Kesari'

Several fans of Akshay Kumar seemed shocked after he tweeted the news. An Instagram user wrote that the 'culprits behind Sandeep Nahar's alleged suicide should be put behind bars immediately'. Another user wrote that he agrees with Akshay that life is very unpredictable. Another fan of Akshay tweeted that suicide is not an option and people should seek help. She wrote that depression is more dangerous than any virus that exists today. She added that there's one solution which is to express your problems or difficulties with your family, friends and loved ones. Here are some comments on Akshay's tweet.

Suicide is not a solution of any problems...please don't do this anyone!



Depression is a more dangerous than any virus now days and only one solution is that express your problems or difficulties with your family, friends and loved ones.



RIP #SandeeepNahar https://t.co/VWMjYFtst1 — Misha Trends (@Misha__Rajput) February 16, 2021

Sandeep Nahar's role in Kesari

Sandeep Nahar was seen playing the role of Buta Singh in the film. The character was one amongst the 21 Sikhs who fought in the battle of Saragarhi. Buta Singh was a fun-loving character amongst the 21 Sikhs. According to Telechakkar, the actor had to gain weight for his role. He finally managed to eat a lot and reach his goal of 101 kgs. However, the actor was very insecure about his weight as he couldn't go for other film auditions.

Also Read | Virender Sehwag Remembers Akshay Kumar To Comment On 12th February, Fans Left In Splits

Sandeep Nahar's death

According to PTI, the actor passed away in Mumbai after posting a video himself as a suicide note on Facebook. He purportedly blamed his wife and the politics in Bollywood as the reasons for his death. He was found unconscious in his flat in Goregaon by his wife Kanchan and friends. They immediately took him to the hospital where he was declared dead. In the note, he also mentioned that he would've died a long time but gave himself time and hope that things would get better. He requested that his wife shouldn't be blamed for this and she should get treated by a therapist as soon as possible.

Also Read | Akshay Kumar After Suniel Shetty; Bollywood Celebs Counter Rihanna & Gang Over Farmers

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.