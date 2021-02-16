Sandeep Nahar Piled On Kilos & Weighed Around 101kg For His Role As Buta Singh In 'Kesari'

Bollywood actor Sandeep Nahar died by suicide after writing a suicide note on Facebook. The actor starred in films like Kesari and MS Dhoni and played a Sikh character in both the movies. Did you know Sandeep Nahar had to gain weight for his role in Kesari? Take a look at what the actor had mentioned about his weight gain process when the film had released.

Sandeep Nahar gained 101 kgs for his role in Kesari

Sandeep Nahar's death took place by suicide on February 16. In his suicide note, he mentioned that he had to suffer a lot of trouble professionally in the industry. According to Tellychakkar, Sandeep Nahar's role in Kesari required him to gain weight. Sandeep who played the role of Buta Singh in Kesari was amongst 21 Sikhs who fought the battle of Saragarhi. In the interview, he mentioned that he was happy that the film received a huge response from the audience. While talking about Sandeep Nahar's role in Kesari, he shared that when he was selected for the role he was only 84 kilos.

He was asked to gain weight to look the part in the movie. He managed to gain over 17 kgs by eating fatty food constantly. He mentioned that the process was extremely tough and he had to stop going to the gym. He kept eating all day until he gained weight. However, soon he started having breathing problems and his knees started hurting because of the weight of his body. Sandeep added that he started facing an issue with climbing on the staircase. As an actor, he started getting insecure as he couldn't give other auditions because of his weight issues.

While talking about his experience while shooting on the sets of Kesari, Sandeep shared that it was an unforgettable experience. Working with an actor like Akshay was a dream come true for Sandeep. He mentioned that his dedication and hard work inspired him to work. They used to play games post their shoot in Wai. Akshay used to call Sandeep Motu offscreen. Post the movie release, Sandeep started working out to lose his weight. He shared that he was looking for good roles and that required him to first shed off the extra weight.

