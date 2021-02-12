Virender Sehwag Remembers Akshay Kumar To Comment On 12th February, Fans Left In Splits

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag's social media game is on point. Sehwag, who was known for his attacking batting back in the day, has diverted his aggressive approach to social media. From witty captions to hysterical posts, Sehwag always keeps his fans entertained with his wicked sense of humour.

Virender Sehwag describes today's date with 'Akshay Kumar swap meme'

Sehwag was at it once again as he shared a famous Akshay Kumar meme template to describe Friday's date (12/02/2021). The unique fact about February 12, 2021, is that when the date is read in reverse it is exactly the same. Sehwag used the Akshay Kumar swap meme from the film 'Ajnabee' to describe the date. The Indian veteran wrote, "When someone reminds today's date-

12-02-2021."

As expected, the post was flooded with comments galore as netizens lauded the cricketer's sense of humour. Several reactions poured in as fans who were left in stitches asked Sehwag to start a meme page. Here's a look at a few reactions.

Virender Sehwag mocks Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant’s reaction to Jack Leach

Recently during the series opener of the India vs England Test series, Sehwag took to his Instagram account and shared an image of England’s tail-ender Jack Leach arriving at the crease at 525-8. When Leach was walking out to the middle, Indian fielders Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant were seen staring at him with much interest. Sehwag made full use of the opportunity by adding a hilarious caption to his post.

The former Indian opening batsman wrote, “Watching Leach as if galli se Baraat nikal rahi hai” (translation: Watching Leach as if watching a marriage celebration). His post evoked much laughter from fans on social media. Here is a look at Virender Sehwag’s post.

India vs England Test series live streaming details

For India vs England live streaming in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network. Meanwhile, for India vs England live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). The live streaming of the India vs England 1st Test is also available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

