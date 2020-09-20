Remember When Akshay Kumar Lashed Out At Critics After He Won His 1st National Award?

Back in 2017, Akshay Kumar won his first National Award at the 64th National Film Awards, for Best Actor, for his role in Tinu Suresh Desai's directorial Rustom. However, after he won his award, the critics had a mixed reaction to his achievement. Soon, a vexed Akshay reacted to the criticism.

He lashed out at critics and told PTI, "I've been hearing it for past 25 years, whenever someone wins there is some discussion around it. This is not new. Someone or the other always creates controversy. 'He shouldn't have won, the other person should have.' It's okay. I've won this after 26 years, agar woh bhi aapka mann kare toh le lo (If you feel like, then take it back)."

The jury of the 64th National Film Awards was headed by director Priyadarshan. He also addressed accusations of favouritism after the awards were announced and told the press when Ramesh Sippy was jury head, Amitabh Bachchan won. He added, "When Prakash Jha was head of the jury, Ajay Devgn won. So none questioned at that time. So why all these questions are cropping up today."

More so, Akshay Kumar further opined his thoughts about the award. He was asked about the possibility of receiving a Padma Award. After this, he replied to the press by saying, "You have to do major work to earn such an award. Only then people can feel you deserve the award."

Apart from Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor's film, Neerja was awarded the Best Film at the same event and the Best Actor Female's Award was bagged by Surabhi Lakshmi for her film, Minnaminungu, helmed by Anil Thomas. "Didn't expect the critics award. It's such an honour. I'm very very happy," Sonam told PTI.

Akshay Kumar's movies

Akshay Kumar recently unveiled the motion poster of his upcoming film, Laxmmi Bomb. The film is all set to release on November 9, 2020, on Disney+Hotstar. Akshay is currently shooting for another film titled Bell Bottom in Scotland. Meanwhile, he is also roped in for Raksha Bandhan, Atrangi Re, Durgavati and many more films.

(With inputs from PTI)

